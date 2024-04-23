ABS-CBN inks deal with ALLTV for airing of TV Patrol, Kapamilya teleseryes

STARTING May 13, 2024, selected all-time favorite ABS-CBN teleseryes will be available via free-to-air channel ALLTV.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) and ABS-CBN Corporation signed a contract, which marks their partnership that will officially bring iconic Filipino entertainment programs and relevant news to more audiences.

It will also air the longest-running primetime newscast in the country, TV Patrol.

“Beginning May 13, ALLTV viewers can catch selected all-time favorite Kapamilya teleseryes from Jeepney TV in different parts of the day, including primetime, and get the latest important news from TV Patrol,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

“The new partnership seeks to deliver enjoyable, enriching, and informative content to audiences via ALLTV available on Channel 2 on free TV, cable and satellite TV nationwide,” it added.

ABS-CBN, one of the major television stations in the country, went off-air on free-TV in May 2020 after the Congress rejected its franchise renewal application due to various violations, including alleged non-payment of right taxes.

It has then entered into block-time deals with other media networks such as Zoe Broadcasting Network and TV5, to enable some of its shows to return to free TV. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)