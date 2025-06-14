Abuse suffered by PWD on bus, inhumane – DSWD

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday condemned the violence inflicted against a person with disability (PWD) aboard a public transportation and vowed to help put the perpetrators to justice.

In a new release, DSWD's Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) Director Edwin Morata said the video of the assault circulating on social media clearly showed the distress of the PWD and the aggression of the perpetrators.

“It is inhumane and must be dealt with by the law,” he said.

“Walang anumang excuse ang ginawa nilang pambubugbog sa nakikita naman nilang person with disability at alam nilang nangangailangan ng unawa. Hindi makatao ang gawaing ganun. Hindi lang isa, tinadyakan, sinusuntok pagkatapos ay inelectrocute pa (There’s no excuse for the beating they dealt to the clearly disabled person who they know needs understanding. That kind of deed is inhumane. It’s not only once, they kicked, punched and even electrocuted him.)

The DSWD official said persons with disabilities are one of the most vulnerable groups in society and are under the stewardship of the State.

“Government is exerting all efforts to ensure that the persons with disability sector are provided with the needed assistance to help protect their rights, welfare, and lead them to development. Violent actions against any member of the sector set us back in achieving our goal of giving them a chance to nation building,” he stressed.

Under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, government agencies are to provide a whole-of-government approach to protect and promote the welfare of persons with disability.

Mandated to care for and protect the rights of the vulnerable sectors, the DSWD is currently coordinating to locate the victim for the provision of the appropriate assistance and interventions.

“Maliban sa tinamo niyang injury, kakailanganin din ang assistance upang matulungan siyang iprocess ang trauma mula sa pangyayari (Besides the injuries he got, intervention is also needed to help him process the trauma he experienced from the incident,” Morata said.

As one nation, the DSWD is also appealing to the public for any information on the perpetrators and to report to law enforcers.

“Hindi pwedeng palagpasin ang ganitong kalupitan, sa person with disability man or sa ibang sektor. Malinaw na abuso ang ginawa nila. Kung may impormasyon kayo ukol sa mga nanakit, ipagbigay alam po sa kapulisan, sa amin, or sa alinmang ahensiya ng gobyerno (This violence against a PWD or on any member of other sectors, should not be tolerated. It is a clear case of abuse. Any information on the perpetrators should be reported to the police, to the DSWD, or to any government agency),” he said.

The rights and welfare of persons with disabilities are protected under the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability or Republic Act No. 7277, which also specifically prohibits any form of discrimination against the sector to include the right to public accommodations.

Under the Revised Penal Code, physical abuse is punishable by imprisonment, with maximum punishment to be determined by the impact of the act. In this case, abuse against a minor as provided for by the Republic Act 7610 or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

Any act of verbal and non-verbal maltreatment and public ridicule against a person with a disability is also subject to punishment as specifically stated under Republic Act No. 9442. (PNA)