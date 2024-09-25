Acorda maintains innocence amid link with Pogo allegations

FORMER Philippine National Police (PNP) chief retired General Benjamin Acorda Jr. maintained that his conscience is clear amid allegations on his involvement in illegal Pogo operations, particularly regarding the escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

Acorda, in a telephone interview with reporters on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, admitted he has been hurt by all the judgements he has received based on several photos of him with several personalities being linked to illegal Pogos.

“I can say to anybody squarely eye to eye without flinching an eye na masabi malinis tayo diyan kay Alice Guo. Wala tayong pakialam diyan sa pagtakas niya. Hindi rin ako tumatanggap ng pera sa kanya,” he said.

(I can say to anybody squarely eye to eye without flinching an eye without hesitation, that we have a clean slate when it comes to Alice Guo. We don't care about her escape. I also didn't accept any money from her.)

“With regards to the picture na pinipilit ako i-connect or ini-insinuate na i-connect doon sa illegal operations, wala akong masabi diyan. I never tolerated or transacted illegal activities with my friends. Kung lumapit man sila or may maitutulong para sa bayan at saka kung ano mga dapat na napag-usapan legal lang ako. Hindi ako nakikipagtransact sa illegal. Yan lang ang masasabi ko,” he added.

(With regards to the picture that they're trying to connect or insinuate is connected to illegal operations, I have nothing to say about that. I never tolerated or engaged in any illegal activities with my friends. If they approached me or if there was something they could contribute to our country and if there were things that needed to be discussed legally, I was open to it. I don't engage in illegal transactions. That's all I can say.)

Acorda was the chief PNP when the Zun Yuan Technology Inc. in Bamban was raided in March.

“Ako ang nagpa-operate sa Bamban. That is to put the record straight and yan hindi tayo nakikipag transaction, hindi tayo nakipag negotiate kung whatever na gusto nilang iinsinuate,” he said.

(I was the one who operated Bamban. That's just setting the record straight, and we didn't engage in any transactions or negotiations regarding whatever they want to insinuate.)

Acorda said he was hurt that in his 37 years of keeping his records clean as a public official, his reputation was tainted.

He added this may just be part of being in public service.

Acorda expressed confidence that he had done his job and served the country with honor and pride.

“Basta ang masasabi ko lang if I am going to live another life at despite all the setback na meron ako ngayon I will still do the same thing for the sake of our national security. I hope yung ating mga kababayan lawakan ang pag-iisip. Maraming mga nangyari behind the curtains,” he added.

(All I can say is, if I am going to live another life at despite all the setbacks I'm facing now, I would still do the same thing for the sake of our national security. I hope our countrymen will open their minds. A lot has happened behind the scenes.)

During the continuation of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality inquiry into the illegal Pogo operations in Bamban, Senator Risa Hontiveros presented photos of Acorda, along with Mindanao-based businessman Tony Yang, the brother of former presidential advised Michael Yang; Wesley Guo, Guo’s brother; and Sual Mayor Liseldo “Dong” Calugay, the alleged lover of the dismissed Bamban, Mayor.

This came after Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) official Raul Villanueva had earlier said that a former chief PNP is being implicated in Guo’s departure.

Villanueva later said that his pronouncement was “purely hearsay.”

Hontiveros said they will invite Acorda to shed light on the matter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)