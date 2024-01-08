Acorda refutes link in destab plot vs Marcos

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. refuted again on Monday, January 8, 2024, claims about his involvement in a destabilization plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

As he led the PNP’s first flag raising ceremony for 2024, Acorda expressed deep dismay on his implication in the alleged destabilization plot against Marcos, calling such a claim as “unforgivable.”

“Gentlemen, we respect the freedom of expression and freedom of speech but of course as law enforcers, we are mandated by law to protect the community and enforce the law. It hurts me that there are people na gusto lang maging sikat ‘yung kanilang vlog ay gagawa ng mga disinformation,” he said.

“No less than my face, the face of the CSAFP posted on viral and saying the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and the PNP withdrawing support or asking the resignation of the President, it's unforgivable. Hindi po tama yun,” he added.

He was referring to AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr.

Acorda said he and the PNP have been working so hard in order to protect the country and he will not let anyone destroy his and the PNP’s image.

“Tayo na nagmamalasakit sa bayan, nagsasakripisyo magpaaraw, magpaulan para maging maunlad ang ating bansa. We try to promote investments and tourism pero dahil lang sa mga ito, sa pansarili nagcicreate na hindi magandang imahe sa ating bayan. (We who care about the people, make sacrifices so that our country can be prosperous. We try to promote investments and tourism but just because of these, we are personally creating a bad image for our country). We don't tolerate these things and the people are counting on us,” he said.

“Alam ng ating mga kababayan na tayo ay nagsasakripisyo buong-buo. Sana naman konting respeto kahit sa uniporme lang. Huwag naman ipost using disinformation just to create a viral vlog. Again, let us with all our heart, gaya ng kanta ng ating bisita ngayon, sama-sama tayo, magkaisa tayo. That is the only way for this country para tatayo,” he added.

(Our countrymen know that we are sacrificing completely. I hope you pay a little respect even just in the uniform. Do not post disinformation just to create a viral vlog. Again, let us with all our heart unite. That is the only way for this country to stand up.)

The top cop urged the public to not believe such claims, also encouraging police personnel to continue with their duty of protecting the nation.

In a vlog of a person who claimed to be a former general, he said Brawner and Acorda have been in talks to encourage Marcos to step down from post.

Brawner earlier repeatedly denied the destabilization plot against Marcos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)