Acorda’s tour of duty extended

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended the tour of duty of General Benjamin Acorda Jr. as chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Monday, December 4, 2023.

In a statement, citing a letter signed by Marcos and addressed to Acorda, Garafil said the latter will serve as the top cop until March 31, 2023.

In extending Acorda’s service, the Office of the President cited Executive Order 136, series of 1999, which recognized the power of the President to approve the extension of service of presidential appointees beyond the compulsory retirement age for exemplary meritorious reasons.

Acorda was supposed to bow down from the police service on Sunday, December 3, 2023, as he reached the mandatory age for retirement for PNP personnel of 56.

“Acorda has led the PNP to focus on an agenda for a more effective police force such as the Personnel Morale and Welfare, Community Engagement, Integrity Enhancement, ICT Development and Honest Law Enforcement Operations,” the PCO said.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abajos Jr. was also informed about the extension of Acorda’s service.

The PNP is an attached agency of the DILG.

In a speech during the kick-off ceremony of the National Human Rights Week at Camp Crame, before the PCO announced the extension of his tour of duty, Acorda expressed gratitude to the President.

“Before I will proceed, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our President, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. I am truly honored and humbled by his continued trust and confidence in my capability,” said Acorda.

Acorda, who was named as the 29th Chief PNP in April this year, is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1991.

He succeeded the first Chief PNP of the Marcs administration, retired general Rodolfo Azurin Jr. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)