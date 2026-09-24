Active Army personnel, 3 others arrested for robbery

AN ACTIVE-DUTY Army personnel, along with three other individuals, was arrested in relation to a robbery incident involving a convenience store in Trece Martires, Cavite.

The suspects were identified as Corporal Michael Jude Villanueva Iglufas, assigned to the Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division; Christian Magsumbol Delacion; Michael Angelo Alvaro Catindig; and Alberto Bautista.

They were arrested in a motel in Barangay 8, Catanauan, Quezon, around 3:40 a.m., hours following the robbery of a Dali convenience store in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Recovered from them were an M16 rifle, two .45-caliber pistols, a .30-caliber revolver, assorted magazines and ammunition, two rifle grenades, two M203 grenade rounds, and a Nissan Terrano allegedly used as a getaway vehicle.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Republic Act 9516 on illegal possession of explosives are being prepared against the suspects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)