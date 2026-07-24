Active shooter drills in schools teach students, staff how to respond

MANILA – Abra Lone District Rep. JB Bernos backed the conduct of active shooter simulation drills in schools across the country, which he said would equip students and school staff with the required know-how in the event of another shooting.

“We support the conduct of active shooter simulation drills in our schools, which is now unfortunately necessary in light of the recent school shooting in Tacloban. We cannot emphasize enough how crucial it is for students and staff to know how to respond if another shooting occurs,” Bernos, a vice chair of the committee on public order and safety, said in a statement Friday.

“Drills work. Nakita na natin ito sa ilang mga nagdaang lindol na maraming estudyante ang nailayo sa kapahamakan dahil sa kaalamang naibabahagi sa mga earthquake drill (We have seen this in recent quake incidents where many students were kept out of harm’s way due to the knowledge imparted during earthquake drills),” he added.

The Department of Education earlier announced the conduct of the drills in schools, which would focus on survival actions during a gun attack.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. later on added that police would be joining the drills.

Nartatez also revealed that nearby campuses will now be incorporated by police into their daily beat patrols, and that police presence during Monday flag-raising ceremonies is expected.

The PNP women and children protection desk will also support school programs centered on guidance counseling and the establishment of anti-bullying desks, the PNP chief also said.

Bernos had earlier called for greater police visibility and stronger security measures to deter crimes near and in schools in the aftermath of the shooting.

“We thank the PNP for responding immediately to the call of the times and being partners in maintaining public order and safety. I hope that their actions will go a long way towards deterring the occurrence of crime in our schools which are and should remain as sanctuaries of peace and learning for our youth,” he said. (PNA)