Actor Ronaldo Valdez dies at 76

Gibbs did not state the cause of his father’s death, but the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said in a statement that it is “currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death of Mr. James Gibbs aka Ronald Valdez.”

“We understand the importance of this matter; hence, we are working diligently to gather all relevant facts and evidence. We assure the public that any findings from the investigation will be officially released. We also urged the public to refrain from concluding and respect the family's request to grieve in private,” said the QCPD.

Valdez was survived by his wife, Maria Fe Ilagan Gibbs, and his children, Janno and former actress Melissa Gibbs. (LMY)