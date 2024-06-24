Actress Alexa Ilacad claps back at body shaming comment

"AS A celebrity, my status doesn't excuse rude behavior from you."

This was the response of actress Alexa Ilacad to a netizen's comment on her Instagram post.

"You're beautiful, but there's something really off about your body," the netizen commented.

Apparently pissed by the comment, the actress replied: "As a celebrity, my status doesn't excuse rude behavior from you. It's 2024 but you're still not aware that our bodies come in different shapes, sizes, and proportions? I'd suggest you to hit the books before making comments that are very... 'off.' 😬."

“It's 2024 but it seems like the only comment you want is the one that isn't 'off' for you? You shouldn't be an actor if you can't stomach the truth. 😬,” the netizen replied.

"What a dumb argument. Me being a celebrity doesn't give you a free pass to be rude. 😊," Alexa added.

She then posted: "Last time I checked, my job as an artist is to act, sing, dance sometimes, and make people hap⁮py. (Which I love doing) ♥️ But it isn't part of my job description to tolerate rude comments like this. Constructive criticism- I accept with an open heart, but this? Nah. 😁 Such a toxic mindset.”

Any thoughts on this? (Jobeth Dick Husay, NWSSU Intern)