Acts of charity ‘not just about making donations’

The prelate said such acts may include extending a helping hand to a struggling family, volunteering time to a local charity, or simply practicing patience and understanding with those around an individual.

“Every act of compassion, no matter how small, contributes to a more just and loving society,” said Bagaforo.

On Sunday, March 24, the Catholic faithful is set to welcome the Holy Week by observing Palm Sunday.

To note, the Catholic faithful are encouraged to pray, fast, and do acts of charity during the Holy Week and the entire Lenten season. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)