Ada maintains strength, moves away from Luzon landmass

MANILA – Tropical Depression (TD) Ada (international name Nokaen) is now moving away from the Luzon landmass, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Ada was last tracked at 445 km. east of Casiguran, Aurora, moving northeastward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph). It maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The cyclone is forecast to move east-northeast for the next 24 hours and may further weaken into a low pressure area by Wednesday.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is hoisted on any part of the country, PAGASA said, but the northeast monsoon or "amihan" is forecast to bring strong to gale-force gusts across Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern and eastern mainland Cagayan, eastern Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Abra, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes. (PNA)