‘Ada’ seen to intensify into tropical storm

TROPICAL Depression Ada was forecast to reach tropical storm category Thursday, January 15, 2026, and will continue to gradually intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 4 a.m. Thursday, the center of Ada was spotted at 385 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 465 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

It was packing maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 in Sorsogon, and the southeastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Manito, Legazpi City); Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, the eastern portion of Biliran (Maripipi, Kawayan, Culaba, Caibiran, Cabucgayan), the eastern portion of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Dagami, Pastrana, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Julita, Dulag, Tolosa, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag), and the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Sogod, Libagon, Saint Bernard, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Liloan, San Ricardo, San Francisco, Pintuyan); and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur in Mindanao.

The highest wind signal that Pagasa may hoist throughout the passage of Ada is TCWS 2.

The weather bureau added that the Northeast Monsoon and the periphery of Ada will also bring strong to gale-force gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, northern and eastern mainland Cagayan, eastern Isabela, Aurora, most of Calabarzon, Lubang Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Cuyo Islands, Bicol Region, and Central Visayas on Thursday, January 15.

Pagasa forecast Ada to generally move northwestward Thursday through Sunday (January 18) before turning north northeastward by Monday, January 19.

Based on the forecast track, Ada was seen to pass close to Eastern Samar and Northern Samar on Friday, January 16, or early morning Saturday, January 17, before heading toward Catanduanes, where it is likely to make a close approach to Catanduanes on Sunday morning.

A further westward shift in the forecast track may result in a possible landfall over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region, said Pagasa. (LRM)