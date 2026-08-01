Additional 427,000 HIV treatment bottles arrive in PH

AN ADDITIONAL 427,000 bottles of medicines used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) have arrived in the country, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a statement, the DOH said the second batch of procured Lamivudine + Tenofovir + Dolutegravir (LTD) have already arrived last month.

"An additional 427,247 bottles from subsequent tranches also arrived on July 16, and their allocation is currently underway to replenish supplies at treatment facilities," said the DOH.

Earlier, the first batch of 455,188 LTD bottles have arrived in the country.

The Department said they have been distributed in Centers for Health Development, DOH regional hospitals, local government units, and HIV treatment facilities.

"Their immediate distribution is to ensure continuous treatment and access to antiretroviral treatment for persons living with HIV," said the DOH.

Earlier, the DOH disclosed that the supply of nearly 1.2 million bottles of LTD was awarded to PhilPharmawealth in March 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)