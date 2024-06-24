ADDU’s ‘Sibol’ rocket makes historic launch at Spaceport America Cup

The Spaceport America Cup is an annual event based in Las Cruces, New Mexico that combines an academic conference with a design-build-fly style competition.

Competing against 200 teams from 20 countries, ADDU's entry stood out as the sole representative from the Philippines, showcasing the nation's growing presence in global aerospace endeavors.

ADDU, the only university in Mindanao offering a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering (ASE), demonstrated its commitment to advancing aerospace education and research in the region.

“We will continue developing better rockets and other space technologies that can contribute not only to academic research but also to the betterment of society and humanity,” said Dr. Rogel Mari D. Sese, chair of the ADDU ASE Department and lead advisor of the ADDU Rocketry Team.

“This historic competition is just the beginning for ADDU, Mindanao, and the Philippines. I would like to invite more partners to work with us on this mission,” Rev. Fr. Karel S. San Juan, SJ said. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban College Intern)