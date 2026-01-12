Adiong welcomes Lacson stance: No evidence vs. Romualdez

MANILA – Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong on Monday welcomed the statement of Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman and Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson that there is no evidence linking former Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez to the flood control controversy, calling it a timely reminder that investigations must be anchored on facts, not noise.

Adiong said Lacson’s remarks underscore the basic standard of due process – allegations must be supported by evidence, affidavits, and documentation before reputations are dragged through the mud.

“This reinforces what should be obvious in any serious inquiry — without factual evidence, sworn statements, and documents, there is nothing to pursue. Critics should stop the political noise and pressure tactics. Investigations are not trial by rumor,” Adiong said in a news release.

The lawmaker said Lacson’s position, aired in a radio interview, makes clear that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee can only follow where the evidence leads, and not act on insinuations.

In the interview, Lacson noted that while Romualdez’s name had been mentioned, there was no firm proof to warrant action by the committee.

He stressed that no witness has directly implicated the former Speaker except Orly Guteza, whose testimony has not been substantiated.

Lacson added that the supposed witness failed to surface before the Department of Justice, the Ombudsman, or the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to affirm his claims under oath.

Adiong said this context matters.

“When a witness disappears and no sworn affirmation follows, you cannot manufacture a case,” Adiong said. “Public officials deserve the same fairness expected of any citizen.”

He also echoed Lacson’s rejection of claims that the investigation was blocked by Malacañang or by the senator himself, noting Lacson’s long-standing reputation for independence.

“The Senate chair was clear: there was no pressure, and even if there were, it would not work,” Adiong said. “That should put to rest the conspiracy theories.”

Adiong urged all sides to allow institutions to do their work, free from partisan attacks.

“Let evidence speak. If there is none, then stop harassing people in the court of public opinion,” he said. “Our country deserves sober debate, not sarswela,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno also welcomed Lacson’s statement, saying that there is no evidence implicating Romualdez in the flood control controversy.

In a statement released on Monday, Puno stressed that accountability must always be grounded in facts and due process.

He said Lacson’s remarks serve as a clear reminder that investigations cannot move forward on conjecture, political pressure, or unsubstantiated claims.

“Senator Lacson made it very clear that the Senate can only follow where the evidence leads. In this case, Lacson’s statement reinforces the long-standing principle that due process – not insinuation – must prevail in any inquiry conducted by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker called on all sides to allow investigations to proceed objectively, including those on incumbent senators, and without partisan motives.

“Public discourse should be guided by evidence and fairness. When there is no proof, everyone should stop turning serious issues into political theater,” Puno said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V of La Union urged critics to stop political pressure and noise following Lacson’s statements.

“Senator Lacson was clear: the Senate can only follow where the evidence leads. If there is no evidence, there should be no political pressure, no manufactured outrage, and no trial by publicity,” Ortega said in a separate statement.

“Accountability is important, but it cannot be built on rumors or unsubstantiated claims. In the absence of affidavits and documentation, the responsible course is to stop the noise and allow institutions to do their work,” he added.

He said persistent political attacks despite the lack of proof only undermine public trust and distract from genuine reform efforts.

“Our people deserve clarity, not chaos. Let evidence speak. If there is none, then it is time to stop politicizing the issue and move forward,” Ortega said. (PNA)