Advincula: Special, second collections need written permissions

MANILA Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is reminding all parishes and chapels that holding second and special collections requires his authorization.

Based on Circular 2025-72, Advincula said the Archbishop of Manila must approve the conduct of local parish collections.

"All parish initiatives for special and second collections require written permission from the Archbishop of Manila, who has the sole authority to mandate collections," said Advincula.

"All requests for mission appeal from dioceses and religious congregations must be addressed to the Archbishop of Manila, who has the authority to approve such requests," he added.

Advincula, however, stressed that approved local parish collections will need to give way to universal and national collections.

"Since the pontifical and national collections are mandated, they take precedence over local parish collections. The parish collections give way to universal and national collections in cases of concurrences on the same date," he said.

Such collections, he added, must be remitted immediately by parishes and chapels.

"They must be remitted diligently to the diocesan curia in their entirety and without delay," said the Cardinal.

He also said that Mass collections or a portion of it cannot be used as the special/second collection.

"Canon 1267 §3 emphasizes that offerings given by the faithful for a certain purpose can be applied only for that same purpose," said the Archdiocese of Manila. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)