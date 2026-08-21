Advincula urges elders to listen to youth struggles

IN THE wake of the latest school shooting incident in the country, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is urging parents and grandparents to take time to listen to their children and understand their struggles.

In a radio interview, Advincula said elders must make time for young people and listen to the issues that trouble them.

“We must not allow this tragedy to pass without listening deeply to what it tells us about the struggles of our young people,” said Advincula.

“We need to listen to them, not only when they speak loudly, but especially when they suffer quietly,” he added.

The Cardinal said doing so may be key to preventing a repeat of violent incidents in schools involving young people.

“Let us strengthen a culture of care, compassion, dialogue, and accompaniment so that violence and hatred may never have the final word,” said Advincula.

Earlier this week, a high school student at Ateneo de Zamboanga University shot and killed a fellow student before taking his own life.

It was the second fatal school shooting incident in the Philippines in less than two months, following the shooting in Tacloban City that also involved students. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)