Advocates sound alarm on surge of colorectal cancer

CITING a surge in cases in recent years, the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) on Friday, November 28, 2025, sounded the alarm over the threat of colorectal cancer.

Speaking at the media conference organized by the Department of Health (DOH) in Tagaytay City, PCS Operations Manager Romeo Marcaida said they are concerned about the sharp rise in colorectal cancer since 2010.

"We are considering colorectal cancer as a surging cancer," said Marcaida.

Data shows that colorectal cancer (20,736 cases) is now the third most common type of cancer as of 2022, after breast cancer (33,079) and lung cancer (23,728).

Marcaida, however, noted that the number of colorectal cancer cases jumped from 5,000 in 2010 to 9,700 in 2015.

He said what is more concerning is that they have yet to identify the main causes of colorectal cancer.

"We really don’t know the reason. However, major factors being studied for its increase—not just in the Philippines but in other countries—include the environment, diet, as well as genetic factors and a sedentary lifestyle," said Marcaida.

The PCS official called for more attention to be given to colorectal cancer by the government and other stakeholders.

"I think the government, as well as advocates, have to look into colorectal cancer as it is not being talked about much. We also do not have a strong program for colorectal cancer," said Marcaida. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)