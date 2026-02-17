AER to government: Sustain fight vs illicit tobacco trade

THE Action for Economic Reforms (AER) is strongly urging the government to be relentless in its operations against illicit tobacco manufacturing and smuggling.

In a statement, the AER said there is a need for a strict strong enforcement to counter illicit trade of tobacco products.

"AER reaffirms its stand that good enforcement, as exemplified by the latest DILG action, is the effective deterrent to illicit tobacco trade," said the AER.

"We urge law enforcement, revenue agencies, and Congress to sustain coordinated action against illicit tobacco trade," it added.

The group said it is prepared to help the current administration in combating the illegal movement of tobacco products.

"You can count on civil society support in this ongoing illicit trade enforcement measures in order to protect public health," said AER.

Meanwhile, Health Justice Philippines called on the Philippine government to follow the example of its neighbours in Southeast Asia by banning the use of vapes.

In a statement, Health Justice President Mary Ann Fernandez-Mendoza said they are hoping the country will soon prohibit vaping, just like Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.

“The Philippines has much to learn from the tobacco control policies of our Asean neighbors,” said Mendoza.

"Six Asean countries have already banned vapes, and it is high time that we follow their lead," she added.

The Health Justice official said banning vape products will help prevent illnesses brought by vaping, such as E-cigarette or Vaping product use-Associated Lung Injury (Evali).

"We cannot afford more Evali-related deaths, especially among our youth, who are the future of our nation," said Mendoza. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)