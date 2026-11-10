AFP: Asserting WPS rights not picking fight with China

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) maintained on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, that the country is not seeking conflict with any nation, particularly China, by asserting its rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a press conference, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said the Philippines was merely standing up for its legally recognized maritime entitlements, sovereignty and sovereign rights.

“By merely standing up for what is right and legally ours, we are not fighting any other country. That is our stand because that is the mandate of your DND (Department of National Defense) and AFP. We would like to ensure that the next generation will inherit a country that is whole and free and all those maritime entitlements within the EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) will be for them to benefit,” he said in a mix of English and Tagalog.

Trinidad stressed that every Filipino has a moral obligation to stand up for the country’s national interests, whether as a private citizen, government employee or elected official.

“The arbitral ruling in 2016 is a legal landmark that upheld the maritime entitlements of the Philippines. This is something every Filipino should proudly champion,” he added.

Trinidad’s statement came amid renewed discussions on how the Philippines should handle its maritime dispute with China, following Vice President Sara Duterte’s call for a diplomatic approach to resolving tensions between the two countries.

Speaking before a gathering of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Hong Kong on Sunday, November 8, Duterte said disputes, including the maritime row with China, should be handled by diplomats and negotiators rather than through heated exchanges on social media.

She also urged the government to consider the interests of Filipinos working and doing business in China, warning that strained relations could affect their livelihoods. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)