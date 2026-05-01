AFP assures safe passage for 'Atin Ito' mission to WPS

MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday assured the public that the "Atin Ito" Coalition's fourth civilian mission to Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) will have safe passage as the military will be providing maritime domain awareness and coordination.

"The AFP remains committed to its constitutional mandate of protecting our sovereignty and ensuring the safety of all Filipinos within our territory. While this is a civilian-led endeavor, we provide our full support through maritime domain awareness and coordination to ensure a safe passage," AFP spokesperson for the WPS reservist Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a statement to the Philippine News Agency.

Trinidad acknowledged "Atin Ito's" efforts for their fourth mission to Pag-asa Island, adding that the effort to provide essential fuel and food to fishing communities in the area is a "powerful testament to Bayanihan and the Filipino people's unwavering resolve to exercise their rights in the WPS."

"We stand in solidarity with our fisherfolk and civil society. Their presence reinforces the truth: the WPS is an integral part of our nation. We call for a rules-based order where our citizens can freely live and work without intimidation," he added.

The "Atin Ito" Coalition, for its fourth mission, deployed the M/V Felix Oca as its main vessel, with the ship leaving Pier 15, South Harbor early Thursday morning.

Scheduled from April 30 to May 5, the mission aims to deliver food and fuel to island communities, and conduct medical outreach programs, and a community concert. (PNA)