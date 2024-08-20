AFP chief Brawner named 'honorary Navy Seal'

MANILA – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., was named an honorary member of the Philippine Navy's elite force or 'Seal' after taking part in several specialized naval warfare exercises on Monday.

The military chief joined drills traditionally associated with Basic Underwater Demolition/Seal (BUDS) training at the Naval Special Operations Command (NAVSOCOM) headquarters in Sangley Point, Cavite, the AFP said in a news release late Monday.

This included rigorous warm-up exercises, boat paddling, swimming, one-mile run, and firing of .45-caliber pistol and a sniper rifle.

The NAVSOCOM, known for its role in unconventional warfare, conducts operations involving demolition, intelligence, and underwater tasks, primarily focusing on counter-terrorism efforts.

Following the rites, Brawner attended the Joint Graduation Ceremony for SEAL Qualification Training Class 26, Basic Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal Course Class 21, and Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal Course Class 03.

NAVSOCOM head, Commodore Dwight Steven Dulnoan, and acting PN chief and vice commander, Rear Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta, were also present.

Brawner commended the graduates for their dedication and resilience, emphasizing their embodiment of the Navy SEALs' spirit and commitment to excellence.

"You have faced challenges that tested your limits and you have emerged as elite warriors ready to serve our nation. You embody the spirit of the Navy SEALs, courageous, disciplined, and committed to excellence and we have seen this countless times in action and in combat operations," he said. (PNA)