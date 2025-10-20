AFP denies removal of military pension

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has addressed circulating content alleging that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. threatened to revoke the pensions of retired military personnel, describing the claims as inaccurate.

In a statement, the AFP described the claim as “baseless, malicious, and intended to mislead.”

“The AFP categorically states that there is no such directive, statement, or policy from the President or any government agency. On the contrary, the administration has consistently expressed its fullest support for our men and women in uniform, including the protection and sustainability of their pension and benefits,” it said.

The military said the pensions of retired military personnel are protected under existing laws.

Under the law, a retired soldier’s pension may only be forfeited if he or she is convicted of a crime, following due process and a final judgment by a competent court.

“No official can arbitrarily remove or withhold such pension,” it added.

The AFP also urged all public officials, especially those elected to positions of leadership, to exercise prudence, accuracy, and integrity when sharing information.

“Disseminating false claims that sow division and erode public trust is unbecoming of a government official,” the AFP said.

“We respectfully call on Congressman Barzaga to refrain from spreading disinformation that undermines public confidence and the morale of the very men and women who defend our Republic,” it added.

The statement referred to Cavite Fourth District Representative Kiko Barzaga, who in a social media post claimed that Marcos had threatened to revoke AFP pensions out of fear of military sedition.

The AFP reiterated that it remains steadfast in its sworn mandate to protect the Constitution, safeguard the country’s democracy, and serve the Filipino people with honor, integrity, and patriotism.

Barzaga made the claim amid growing public outrage over alleged corruption in the implementation of government flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)