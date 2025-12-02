AFP inspected 252 “ghost” projects

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, that it has discovered over 250 “ghost” flood control projects amid its inspection as ordered by the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

In a press conference, AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said out of the 10,000 flood control projects inspected by their personnel, a total of 252 were found non-existent.

She said the ICI ordered the AFP to inspect around 30,000 flood control projects across the country.

“Ang deployment din namin is nationwide ano we're over the place. So in tandem ‘yung lahat ng inspections na ginagawa para sabay-sabay na rin natin itong magampanan. So there, we cannot really hone in on a particular place or region. But rest assured na we will be giving the complete report to ICI for them to facilitate and fast-track their investigation,” said Padilla.

Meanwhile, the hunt continues against the seven individuals who were among the first batch who were issued with arrest warrants by the Sandiganbayan over the anomalous flood control projects.

In an interview with reporters, Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) acting director Major General Alexander Morico II said of the remaining seven individuals at large, three have been sending surrender feelers.

He said two of them were here in the country while one is abroad.

“We are also investigating these projects. So it is important yung mga taong lumalapit sa amin tiwala sila sa CIDG that’s why there is an ongoing negotiation nung pagsurrender nila but the WOA we will pursue. At the same time may investigation kaming kinoconduct and we are getting information especially sa mga kamag-anak,” said Morico.

The Sandiganbayan earlier issued arrest orders against 16 individuals, including former Ako Bicol party list Zaldy Co over the irregularities in the implementation of a P289 million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)