AFP monitors ‘trend’ of Chinese nationals accused of spying

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it has observed a “trend” where foreign nationals, particularly from China, are involved in spying activities in the country.

In a press conference on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad cited the recent arrest of foreign nationals across the country over alleged espionage.

“The recent arrest of a Chinese national in Panglao, Bohol, who was trying to misrepresent himself with a fake Philippine driver's license, and the arrest of a Mongolian national recently in Zambales with a questionable background follows a trend for the past two years of foreign nationals from China who have allegedly been involved in espionage in country,” he said.

“This would include a mayor with a dubious background, a Chinese national conducting mapping and eavesdropping using electronic equipment, those installing monitoring devices on the approaches to Ulugan Bay, those arrested in Grande Island, Subic, and Chiquita Island. What happened recently follows a trend of these people who were arrested, allegedly involved in espionage,” he added.

Trinidad said they are in constant coordination with the Bureau of Immigration, the National Bureau of Investigation, and other security agencies to determine the liability of the arrested alleged spies.

He said the AFP has shifted to looking at the external environment as mandated by the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense on how they can protect the country from all threats, either foreign or domestic.

Meanwhile, Trinidad said they have not monitored the construction of the Chinese military base in Bajo de Masinloc, as well as the deployment of missiles in the area as earlier claimed by Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez.

However, he said the missile could have been loaded to the warship of the People’s Liberation Army.

“It is safe to assumed that warship would be armed with different missiles so missiles aboard warships could be the same of what the good ambassador is referring to, not inside the shoal but on board on ships,” said Trinidad.

From February 15 to 22, the Philippine Navy has monitored 18 Chinese vessels in Bajo de Masinloc, Ayungin and Escoda Shoal and Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)