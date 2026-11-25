MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said it is constantly monitoring the flight of a Chinese Xian H-6 strategic bomber, earlier spotted near Scarborough Shoal, and discounted indications the bomber was into a missile drill.

"That bomber was 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila. The closest it got to our shorelines was, I think, 45 nautical miles. It is not a reason (for) concern. May mga lumabas sa media na (there are some media reports claiming that the plane) could be practicing a missile strike. (There are )no such indications that this was practicing or rehearsing for a missile strike. It was a normal patrol conducted by the H-6 bomber," retired Navy reservist Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS), said in an online forum.

The H-6 is a Chinese twin-engine jet heavy bomber manufactured by the Xian Aircraft Industrial Corporation.

It is a license-built version of the Soviet Tupolev Tu-16 and remains the primary bomber aircraft of the People's Liberation Army Air Force. It has a top speed of 650 miles per hour and a range of 3,700 miles.

Earlier reports said the H-6 was monitored last Nov. 21 flying a loop between Scarborough Shoal and Manila.

Trinidad said the AFP was able to monitor the flight of the H-6 like it did with the Liaoning carrier group, which made a run in Philippine waters last month.

He attributed this capability to the ongoing AFP modernization program, which provided the military the capability to monitor foreign activities even beyond the country's exclusive economic zone.

"We now have a perspective of the region, kasama ito sa H-6 bomber na nareport (this include the reported H-6 bomber flight). It only shows that the PLA (People's Liberation Army), the PLA per se, Air Force, Army, Navy, the entire PLA, is now flexing its muscles,” he said.

Trinidad earlier assured the public that the defense establishment and the AFP has been working hard to develop capabilities that would allow it to defend and protect the country's vast maritime entitlements and allow the military to implement a comprehensive archipelagic defense posture. (PNA)