AFP, PNP welcome base pay hike of uniformed personnel



THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) welcomed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s approval of an increase in the base pay of military and uniformed personnel (MUP).

In a statement, the AFP expressed its gratitude to Marcos for prioritizing troop welfare, saying the move provides meaningful support and helps boost the morale of soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines.

“We, together with our families, acknowledge this news with humility and deep gratitude. It is a reminder of the overwhelming trust accorded to us by the government and the people we serve,” the AFP said.

“With renewed support, we assure the public that this directive will be implemented efficiently as we stand guard for the safety and security of our country. The AFP remains steadfast in upholding its mandate to defend the nation and serve with integrity, professionalism, and unwavering dedication,” it added.

The PNP, for its part, thanked the President for renewing the motivation of police personnel who carry out duties to help keep communities secure.

“This gesture is deeply appreciated across the organization, as it reflects the government’s recognition of the daily risks and responsibilities carried by our personnel,” PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

“The PNP remains fully aligned with the national government’s efforts to strengthen peace and security. We will continue to uphold our mandate with professionalism and respect for the rights and dignity of every Filipino, and we will stay prepared and responsive as new challenges emerge,” he added.

Under Executive Order 107 issued by Marcos on December 4, the increase will be implemented in three tranches: January 1, 2026; January 1, 2027; and January 1, 2028.

It covers personnel from the Department of National Defense, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Corrections, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

In addition to the salary hike, the daily subsistence allowance for all MUPs will also increase to P350 per day starting January 1, 2026. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)