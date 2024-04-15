AFP, police maintain loyalty to PH Constitution

Padilla issued the statement following the remarks made by Davao del Norte first district Representative Pantaleon Alvarez during a prayer rally in Tagum City on Sunday, April 14, urging the AFP to withdraw their support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to force him to step down from post.

The Hakbang ng Maisug prayer rally was the third rally organized by the supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte, aimed to oppose the proposed Charter change of the administration.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said their legal officers will look into the matter, particularly on whether the statement of Alvarez can be considered as seditious.

“But for now ay hindi tayo muna hahantong sa mga ganyang usapin dahil sabi ko nga we will see, we will monitor kung ano ang magiging sitwasyon in terms of peace and security,” she said.

(But for now, we will not lead to such matters because as I’ve said, we will see, we will monitor what the situation will be in terms of peace and security.)

“Pero sana nga ay meron naman tayong duly constituted authorities at respetuhin ‘yung mga elected officials at so far, wala naman basehan sa ngayon para mag-alis or mag-withdraw tayo ng supporta sa duly constituted authorities at yan naman sana ay igalang ng lahat,” she added.

(But I hope we have duly constituted authorities and respect the elected officials and so far, there is no basis for us to remove or withdraw support from the duly constituted authorities and I hope everyone will respect that.)

Fajardo maintained, however, that the PNP will always be apolitical and non-partisan as they remain loyal to the Constitution.

“May karapatan sila magsalita ng kanilang mga damdamin at yan naman ay provided under our laws na magsalita sila, but…on the part of the PNP, we remain loyal to the Constitution at ang ating loyalty ay nasa ating mga kababayan at let us spare ‘yung uniformed personnel sa mga ganitong mga usaping political,” she said.

(They have the right to voice out their opinion and that is provided under our laws, but...on the part of the PNP, we remain loyal to the Constitution and our loyalty is to our compatriots, and let us spare the uniformed personnel from such political matters.)

Earlier, Alvarez said that two individuals allegedly representing Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Antonio Lagdameo Jr. visited the provincial Capitol and persuaded Governor Edwin Jubahib to call off the rally, citing potential embarrassment of the latter.

Jubahib refused to heed to the call of the said individuals.

Alvarez said Jubahib also refused to attend a meeting called for by Lagdameo in Tagum City.

On Saturday, April 13, the Office of the President ordered the 60-day suspension of Jubahib, citing a pending administrative complaint filed against him by board member Orly Amit over allegations of grave abuse of authority and oppression. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)