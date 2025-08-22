AFP reports increased presence of Chinese vessels in Ayungin Shoal

An increased presence of Chinese vessels, including rubber boats armed with crew-served weapons, was monitored in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) where the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) stands watch, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Thursday.

In a statement, the AFP said the increase had been observed on Aug. 20 through maritime domain awareness (MDA) monitoring activities.

"In total, five CCG (Chinese Coast Guard) vessels were present, supported by 11 RHIBs (rigid-hull inflatable boat)/fast boats and nine Chinese maritime militia vessels. Aerial assets were also monitored during the deployment, including one rotary aircraft and one unmanned aerial vehicle," it said.

Several of the CCG's fast boats were also observed to have been upgraded with mounted weapons, including heavy crew-served weapons.

"China Coast Guard vessels have been seen conducting maneuvers and drills involving the use of water cannons at sea, while a number of smaller craft, such as rigid-hulled inflatable boats and fast boats, were also deployed inside the shoal," it added.

The AFP said it would continue to monitor developments in the WPS.

In a separate message to reporters, AFP public affairs office chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, said the military has ready contingency measures.

"We affirm our commitment in performing our mandate to protect our sovereignty and sovereign rights in the WPS," he said.

Trinidad said the AFP's continuous monitoring activities provide a clear picture of the "operational environment and awareness of the situation." (PNA)