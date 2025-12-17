AFP reports sharp drop in terror threats in Mindanao

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported Wednesday, December 17, 2025, significant improvements in the country’s domestic security situation, citing a steep decline in terrorist manpower and sustained gains in once conflict-affected areas of Mindanao.

In a security update, the AFP said the strength of local terrorist groups (LTGs) has dropped dramatically,from an estimated 1,257 members in 2016 to about 50 this year.

The AFP attributed the decline to years of sustained security operations, peacebuilding initiatives, and stronger cooperation with local communities.

A major factor behind the weakening of terrorist networks, according to the AFP, has been the neutralization of high-value individuals (HVIs).

It said that from 2016 to 2025, government forces neutralized 28 key figures through armed encounters, arrests, or surrender. Ten of these were identified as group leaders or “amirs.”

Among the most prominent were Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, killed during the 2017 Marawi siege; Maute Group leaders Abdullah Maute and Owaida Marohombsar; and Mohammad Jaafar Maguid, also known as “Tokboy,” who was killed in 2017.

More recent operations resulted in the deaths of Dawlah Islamiya (DI)–Maute leaders Fahrudin Hadji Satar in 2023 and Khadafi Mimbesa in early 2024, as well as BIFF leader Muhiddin Animbang in April 2024.

Another key figure, Esmael Abdulmalik, also known as “Abu Turaifie,” surrendered in August 2023.

In December 2025, DI-Hassan Group leader Mohammad Usman Solaiman was killed during a security operation.

The AFP said the loss of senior leaders has disrupted command structures within remaining LTGs, leaving them fragmented and largely incapable of planning or sustaining coordinated attacks.

Military assessments also show a steady decline in terrorist capabilities, including manpower, firearms, territorial control, and the frequency of violent incidents since 2016. Remaining groups are described as being on the defensive, with limited operational reach and little ability to regroup.

Beyond military action, the AFP credited Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) programs, including livelihood assistance, reintegration efforts, and close coordination with local leaders and communities, particularly in vulnerable areas, for encouraging surrenders and reducing recruitment.

The military further noted that there have been no recorded terrorist training activities, organized recruitment drives, or large-scale domestic attacks by local terrorist groups over the past several years—an indicator, it said, of their diminished operational capacity.

“The security environment in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has markedly improved. Basilan is now free of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) presence, while Jolo, Sulu, and other areas are experiencing renewed economic activity and tourism, reflecting increased public confidence and normalized daily life,” the AFP said.

“Terrorism threat levels in several areas of Western and Central Mindanao have shifted from high to low. While global extremist networks continue to exploit cyberspace, there is no indication of imminent domestic terrorist threats at this time. Government forces remain vigilant and committed to sustaining peace, security, and development nationwide,” it added.

At the international level, the AFP said it continues to coordinate with foreign partners and share information to enhance early warning and response capabilities.

The military noted that Islamic State-linked groups remain active in regions such as South Asia, the Sahel, and Central Africa, highlighting the need for sustained global cooperation against terrorism.

The AFP issued the statement in light of the fatal shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, which left at least 16 individuals dead.

As reported, the two suspects spent almost a month in the Philippines in November and declared Davao as their destination.

The Department of Migrant Workers reported that, so far, no Filipinos have been affected by the recent shooting incident abroad.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said they are investigating the activities of the father-and-son duo during their stay in the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)