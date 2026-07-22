AFP slams China’s claim it permitted Navy sailor's medical evacuation

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has strongly rejected the Chinese Coast Guard’s (CCG) claim that it allowed the medical evacuation of an injured Philippine Navy officer in the Ayungin Shoal, maintaining that the Philippines does not have to ask for permission from anyone in relation to operations conducted within its own Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

In a statement, the AFP asserted that the medical evacuation of the Navy serviceman who was injured after being hit by a baton by a CCG member was successfully conducted solely under Philippine authority.

“Any claim by the CCG that it ‘permitted’ the operation is a false narrative intended to project illegitimate authority where none exists,” the AFP said.

“BRP Sierra Madre is a commissioned Philippine Navy ship, and the sustainment and humanitarian care of its personnel are sovereign responsibilities. It is the continued presence, interference, and harassment by Chinese vessels in the area that are unlawful and inconsistent with international law,” it added.

On July 20, China Coast Guard Vessel (CCGV) 21560 deployed a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) that deliberately approached BRP Sierra Madre at close range, prompting Philippine troops to continuously drive them away.

During the incident, a Chinese crew member struck a Philippine serviceman on the head with a wooden baton, causing an injury that required immediate medical attention.

The AFP reiterated that Ayungin Shoal lies well within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile EEZ, as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The AFP called on the PLA-Navy, China Coast Guard and its maritime militia to cease their illegal activities and respect international law.

“We remain steadfast in fulfilling our constitutional mandate to protect Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights, and we will continue to conduct lawful operations throughout the West Philippine Sea without seeking the approval of China or any other foreign state,” it said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)