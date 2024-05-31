AFP tapped amid probe into Chinese national arrested with hacking devices

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has tapped the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the conduct of investigation on a Chinese national who yielded high-tech and military grade communication hacking equipment during his arrest over firearms violation.

In a statement, AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said they are in close collaboration with the PNP and other relevant agencies to thoroughly examine the seized items and determine the intent and extent of the activities involved.

“We understand that this is a sensitive issue in terms of communications hacking nga daw po, mga nakitang mga paraphernalia that were confiscated ano. So we treat this as a sensitive nature because it involves foreign national,” she said.

“Rest assured that the AFP is collaborating closely with the PNP and other relevant agencies to thoroughly examine kung ano po ‘yung mga seized items and determine kung ano ‘yung intent and extent po nung that are being questioned,” she added.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested on Wednesday, May 29, Yuhang Liu along Finlandia St. corner Codornico St. in Barangay San Isidro, Makati City for threatening a person by pointing him his firearm.

He said he is working for a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)