AFP to change strategy in conducting rotation, resupply mission in WPS

The AFP chief also handed over awards to those who contributed to previous rotation and reprovisioning missions.

Brawner, however, did not specify what changes would be made.

RoRe missions are intended to bring necessary supplies to troops deployed at the BRP Sierra Madre, which was deliberately grounded by the Philippine Government in Ayungin Shoal to signify its sovereign rights in the area.

He urged soldiers of the Western Command to “keep up their good work” and continue with determination in their mission amid challenges to Philippine sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

“What you are doing here has strategic implications. The whole world is watching us so let us continue with our determination and resolve to accomplish our mission and the conduct of our RoRe operations,” said Brawner.

On Saturday, March 23, Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia acted recklessly and dangerously against Philippine Coast Guard vessels and Unaizah May 4 (UM4) using water cannons, which caused severe damage to the vessel and injuries to three Navy personnel onboard.

The injured soldiers sustained wounds that required stitches, one of them had 13 stitches under his left eye while another had seven stitches on his head after hitting a wall due to the pressure from water cannoning staged by China.