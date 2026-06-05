AFP, US Indo-Pacific Command enhance disaster response drills

MANILA - The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) have started "Exercise Tempest 41-2026" as part of efforts to beef up disaster response capabilities.

The activity aims to strengthen disaster response planning, enhance interoperability, and improve coordination during humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations, AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement on Friday.

"Exercise Tempest" is being conducted under the Multinational Planning Augmentation Team (MPAT) Program.

Created in 2000, MPAT is an international program established to improve military coordination and crisis response in the Asia-Pacific Region.

It consists of a cadre of skilled military planners from 31 nations, which include the Philippines, United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany and New Zealand, among others.

"(The exercise will bring) together representatives from 17 MPAT nations and 31 MPAT members, as well as humanitarian organizations and civilian agencies. The activity aims to strengthen disaster response planning, enhance interoperability, and improve coordination during humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations," Trinidad said.

The AFP's participation is vital as the military is a key member of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, aside from being the lead agency of the search, rescue, and retrieval cluster.

Likewise, the drill showcases the AFP's vital role in advancing a whole-of-government approach to disaster management.

"The exercise underscores the AFP's commitment to building resilient partnerships and strengthening regional cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, ensuring participating nations are better prepared to respond collectively to complex emergencies and natural calamities," Trinidad said. (PNA)