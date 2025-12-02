AFP verifying recruitment of Filipinos to be deployed amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, that it is verifying reports that there was an ongoing training and recruitment of Filipinos to be deployed amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“With this information, we are currently verifying the validity of these reports,” AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said in a press briefing.

“We have to note that there is a proliferation of disinformation in today's information environment. And so, it is essential for us to remain discerning, and of course, we have to be cautious in assessing these claims that are coming out,” she added.

The Ukrainian and German embassies in Manila earlier denied such claims.

Before this, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the United States has been hiring Filipinos "for participation in the hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces." (TPM/SunStar Philippines)