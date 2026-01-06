AFP warns vs false information on reversal of PH security alliances

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has warned the public against false information circulating online about the reversal of the country’s security alliances.

In a statement, the AFP lamented a YouTube video, which contains a commentary from a supposed foreign analyst about the alleged move of the Philippines to turn its back on its security allies.

“This video contains false information and commentary that do not reflect official policy or actions of the AFP or the Philippine government,” it said.

“This is a prevalent tactic used by disinformation agents to create authoritative-sounding but false narratives. Such materials are designed to mislead, sow confusion, and erode public trust in national institutions,” it added.

The AFP urged the public to remain vigilant, discerning and to always verify information only through official AFP and government channels, and refrain from sharing AI-generated content or unverified information from questionable sources.

Meanwhile, the AFP also urged the public against engaging with content that incites rebellion and armed struggle.

“The AFP reminds everyone that encouraging or glorifying armed action undermines peace and endangers communities,” it said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)