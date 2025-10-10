After M7.4 quake, M6.9 aftershock hits Davao Oriental

A MAGNITUDE 6.9 aftershock struck near Manay, Davao Oriental at 7:12 p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake, with a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, was located 36 kilometers south 58 degrees east of Manay.

Phivolcs reported Intensity IV shaking in Davao City and Bislig City, Surigao del Norte.

Instrumental Intensity IV was also recorded in several areas, including Magpet in Cotabato; the cities of Davao and Digos in Davao del Sur; Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental; Nabunturan in Davao de Oro; Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental; Malungon and Alabel in Sarangani; Tupi in South Cotabato; and Hinunangan in Southern Leyte.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Manay town in Davao Oriental at 9:33 a.m. on Friday, with over 300 aftershocks recorded. (JJL/JGS)