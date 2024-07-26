Agencies approve guidelines for teachers' career progression

THE Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) signed on Friday, July 26, 2024, the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the Expanded Career Progression System, which aims to strengthen professional development and career advancement of public school teachers.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles and PRC chairman Charito Zamora signed the IRR of Executive Order 174 in a ceremony held at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan at the DepEd Central Office on Friday, July 26, 2024.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. issued EO 174 to address the long-standing concerns about the slow promotion process for public school teachers by giving them flexible options for their career expansion.

Under the newly signed IRR, the Classroom Teaching Career Line will now include additional teaching positions: Teacher IV (SG 14), Teacher V (SG 15), Teacher VI (SG 16), Teacher VII (SG 17), and Master Teacher V (SG 22).

For those pursuing administrative roles, the career path will feature streamlined positions: School Principal I, School Principal II, School Principal III, and School Principal IV.

Those who qualify for Master Teacher I can choose between remaining in classroom teaching or moving into school administration, an option that ensures highly skilled teachers can aspire to leadership roles, thereby enhancing the quality of school management.

In order to allow teachers to progress based on merit and competence rather than waiting for teaching positions to become available, the DepEd and the DBM will also reinforce reclassification processes.

The DepEd, CSC and PRC, on the other hand, will work to standardize qualifications for teaching positions across all levels of basic education, including Senior High School in order to create a more cohesive and fair system for teacher advancement.

“With these reforms, public school teachers can look forward to a more rewarding career trajectory, ensuring their professional growth and improving the overall quality of education in the Philippines,” said Angara.

In his third State of the Nation Address (Sona), Marcos reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure the welfare of the teachers, which he said are the foundation of the country’s educational system.

He assured the acceleration of the career growth of teachers and promised that no public school educators will retire with a Teacher I status. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)