Aghon continues to move away from PH

TYPHOON Aghon is no longer expected to have a significant effect in the country, as it continues to move away from the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Aghon, the first tropical cyclone in the country this year, was last spotted at 870 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon with a maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa.

It was moving northeastward at 35 km/h with strong to typhoon-force winds extending outwards up to 480 kilometers from the center.

It was expected to be officially outside PAR Wednesday afternoon.

The weather bureau said the southwesterly windflow partly influenced by Aghon will bring moderate to heavy rains over the western portions of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and Mimaropa until Thursday, May 30.

The southwesterly windflow partly influenced by Aghon and the frontal system will also bring moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of Batanes.

“Mariners of motorbancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels,” Pagasa said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)