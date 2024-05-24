‘Aghon’ intensifies; storm signal 1 up in several areas

Pagasa said that Aghon will bring moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters along the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and the eastern seaboard of Caraga Region Friday afternoon, May 24.

The tropical depression was forecast to move generally west northwestward to northwestward from Friday until Saturday while slowly intensifying.

Based on Pagasa’s track forecast, Aghon might make a close approach or make landfall in the vicinity of Eastern Visayas Saturday morning as a tropical storm.

Afterwards, Aghon will pass north northwestward over Eastern Visayas, then emerge over the waters off the east coast of Bicol Region Saturday evening as a tropical storm, Pagasa said.

On Sunday, Aghon will begin recurving generally northeastward or north northeastward over the waters east of Luzon while starting to continuously intensify.

“Current forecast scenario shows intensification into a severe tropical storm by Sunday morning and into a typhoon by Monday,” said Pagasa.

“Considering the trend in the westward shift in the track forecast of Aghon and the forecast probability cone, a slightly earlier landfall over Eastern Visayas and a direct passage in the vicinity of Bicol Region is not ruled out at this time,” it added. (LMY)