‘Aghon’ shifts as it moves away from Philippine landmass

TYPHOON Aghon, the first tropical cyclone in the country this year, slightly shifted east northeastward as it moved away from the Philippine landmass Monday afternoon, May 27, 2024.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the center of the typhoon was 155 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The agency added that Aghon was packing maximum winds of 140 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 170 km/h, and central pressure of 965 hPa while moving east northeastward at 10 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was still hoisted over Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay), Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue), Aurora, Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands, and Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga).

Pagasa said that Aghon is less likely to directly bring a significant amount of rainfall within the next three days, but the southwesterly windflow enhanced by the typhoon will bring moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas and portions of Mimaropa in the next two days.

It also said that based on the track forecast, Typhoon Aghon will move generally northeastward over the Philippine Sea for the entirety of the forecast period and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening (May 29) as a typhoon.

Aghon will continue to intensify over the next 24 to 36 hours as it moves northeastward over the Philippine Sea, added the weather bureau.

It said a weakening trend may begin on mid or late Wednesday as the typhoon begins interacting with the mid-latitude environment and undergoes a post-tropical transition. (LMY)