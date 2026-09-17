Agri, infra damage from storms, ‘habagat’ tops P18.6-B

The combined damage to agriculture and infrastructure from the effects of tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon (habagat) has climbed to around PHP18.68 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday.

The agency said agricultural damage reached about PHP4.37 billion while infrastructure damage was pegged at PHP14.31 billion.

Agricultural damage was registered in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

Meanwhile, infrastructure damage was recorded in Ilocos Region, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

NDRRMC said a total of 98,836 farmers and fisherfolk were affected by the storms, which damaged crop areas totalling an estimated 81,305.9 hectares.

Around 57,379.59 hectares of crop areas have a chance to recover, while an estimated 23,926.31 hectares were deemed to have no chance of recovery.

Damaged houses numbered 4,384, located in the seven affected regions.

Fatalities remained at 44, along with 18 injured and five missing. (PNA)