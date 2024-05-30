AI, deepfake ban seen to make platforms toe the line

ASIDE from making it a policy to ban the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes during the campaign period, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia believes that outlawing such technology from being used by candidates will make platforms offering such systems toe the line.

In a radio interview, Garcia said having the Comelec prohibit AI and deepfakes will force platforms to police their ranks to ensure compliance with rules and policies.

"If we will have such a prohibition, we believe the platforms will police themselves and do self-regulation," said Garcia.

"It would no longer be necessary for the Comelec to issue a request because they already know that such acts are prohibited," he added.

The poll chief cited as an example their campaign against vote buying during the last Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

"Nobody can buy votes because the platforms, like GCash, helped making sure that they cannot be used for buying votes," said Garcia.

Earlier, Garcia said he has proposed to the commission en banc to prohibit the use of AI and deepfake by candidates during their campaign activities.

Garcia said the use of Al technology and "deepfake" videos can undermine the integrity of the elections and the credibility of public officials, candidates, and election management authorities.

AI is defined as technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving capabilities.

Deepfake, on the other hand, is an image or recording that has been altered and manipulated in order to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)