Aid extended to storm-affected families now at P2.5B - NDRRMC

Assistance provided to families affected by the impact of tropical cyclones has amounted to around PHP2.5 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

The disaster response agency said the aid has benefitted an estimated 2.08 million families from Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Central Luzon, National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

The assistance consists of food and non-food items, and came from various government agencies and non-government organizations.

Relatedly, the death toll remained at 44, while 18 were injured and five missing.

Damaged houses number to around 3,778, while destroyed are about 606. (PNA)