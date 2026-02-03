Aid, justice assured for 3 Saudi OFWs in hit-and-run incident

THE Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Jeddah has vowed to pursue justice and provide all types of assistance to the three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) involved in a hit-and-run incident in Tabuk City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

In a statement, the MWO-Jeddah said it will provide all types of assistance to the victims of the hit-and-run incident.

"Agad nagpadala ang MWO-Jeddah ng team sa Tabuk para mag-assist sa mga biktima sa ospital, pulis, at sa employer. Naipaalam na natin sa mga kaanak ng biktima sa Pilipinas ang nangyari," said MWO-Jeddah.

(MWO-Jeddah immediately sent a team to Tabuk to assist the victims at the hospital, police station, and with the employer. We have also informed the victims’ relatives in the Philippines about what happened.)

It also assured that it will pursue justice for the three OFWs, who are all working as nurses in a major clinic in Tabuk City.

"Nakatutok po ang MWO sa kaso at mag-aassist sa ika-lulutas nito para mabigyan ng hustisya ang ating mga kababayan," said MWO-Jeddah.

(MWO is closely monitoring the case and will assist in resolving it to ensure justice for our fellow Filipinos.)

On early Monday, February 2, 2026, one Filipina nurse was killed, while two others were seriously injured during a case of hit-and-run.

Based on eye witness accounts, the three were crossing the highway in front of the Tabuk Park Mall and are on their way home when they were hit by a speeding vehicle.

The suspect allegedly tried to flee from the scene but was eventually caught by other motorists, and is currently in jail.

The victims were brought via ambulance to the King Khalid Civilian Hospital while they were unconscious.

"Ang dalawa ay nagising at nagkamalay ngayong araw na ito, subalit ang isa ay hindi katanggap-tanggap na siya ay pumanaw na pagdating sa ospital," it said.

(Two of them regained consciousness today, but sadly, one was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.)

The MWO-Jeddah also said that one of the two injured OFWs will be brought to Riyadh to undergo surgery.

"Ipagdasal po natin na gumaling ang dalawang seriously injured (Let us pray for the recovery of the two who were seriously injured)," it said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)