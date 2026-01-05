Ex-Air Force General Romeo Poquiz arrested over 'rebellion, sedition'

POLICE arrested United People's Initiative (UPI) convenor and retired Air Force General Romeo Poquiz on Monday, January 5, 2026, over sedition charges.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives handcuffed Poquiz as soon as he landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 77 for rebellion and inciting to sedition cases.

Poquiz was brought to the CIDG–National Capital Region office in Camp Crame, where he underwent booking proceedings before being presented to the court.

He is expected to post bail worth P48,000.

The case is reportedly related to Poquiz’s call for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to vacate his post amid the ongoing corruption controversies related to anomalous flood control projects.

In an interview with reporters, Poquiz’s legal counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, accused the executive branch of weaponizing the Department of Justice to persecute and attack those whom they view as enemies of the government.

“Instead of jailing the corrupt, he jailed those going after the corrupt,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)