ASEAN rolls out 2026-2030 tourism roadmap

CEBU CITY – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday launched its sectoral tourism plan, setting a goal of achieving seamless travel and market diversification across the region by 2030.

Tourism ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, alongside ASEAN Dialogue Partners and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), unveiled the roadmap during the 2026 ASEAN Tourism Conference at the Nustar Hotel in Cebu City.

The ASEAN Sectoral Plan 2026-2030 is anchored on five priorities, including building a tourism sector that is resilient to crises and potential shocks.

It also focuses on tourism workforce development, seamless travel, digital transformation, product and market diversification, and sustainability.

“Together, these priorities reflect a shared understanding that the future of tourism lies not in scale alone, but in value for workers, for enterprises, for destinations, and for communities,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

According to the latest data from the ASEAN, tourism makes up USD374 billion or 9.4 percent of the regional gross domestic products, bringing in an annual average of 127 million travelers into Southeast Asia.

In the new roadmap, member states agreed to promote more investment opportunities and intra-ASEAN travel, as well as position the ASEAN tourism brand by increasing strategic marketing, among others.

Under its chairship of the ASEAN this year, Frasco said the Philippines would also facilitate stronger regional tourism collaboration that “delivers tangible benefits to communities.” (PNA)