Airline talks underway to cut airfares, spur local tourism – Palace

MANILA – Malacañang on Thursday said the government is actively addressing high domestic airfares, which have been flagged as a key factor affecting tourism competitiveness, particularly in popular Philippine destinations.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the issue of airfare prices has long been under discussion, noting that some domestic routes are more expensive than flights to other Southeast Asian destinations, citing the popular island-destination Siargao.

Castro said Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, through the Department of Transportation (DOTr), has explained that one of the main reasons for higher fares is the use of smaller aircraft on certain domestic routes.

“May mga nag-o-operate, mga smaller aircraft na nakakapag-accommodate lamang ng 60 to 70 passengers pero pareho po ng operational cost as compared sa jet economics na nakakapag-accommodate ng 200 passengers (Some routes are operated by smaller aircraft that can accommodate only 60 to 70 passengers but have nearly the same operational cost as larger jets that can carry up to 200 passengers),” she said.

She added that smaller aircraft are often the only option for reaching island destinations in the country, making fares relatively higher.

Castro said the DOTr has also negotiated with major airlines, including Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific, which agreed to lower fares, including Siargao routes.

She said the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) continues to remind airlines to reduce fuel surcharges when global fuel prices go down.

“Kapag po nakita naman po na bumababa ang presyo, niri-remind po ng CAB ang mga airlines na i-reduce din po nila ang fuel surcharge effectively cutting down airfares (When prices are going down, the CAB reminds airlines to also reduce fuel surcharges, effectively lowering airfares),” Castro said.

TRAVEX in Cebu

Meanwhile, Castro said the administration remains focused on strengthening tourism, citing the formal opening of the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) 2026 in Cebu City, led by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

Touted as the region’s premier travel and trade platform, TRAVEX brought together 271 buyers from 50 countries, along with 124 Philippine sellers and 222 Southeast Asian exhibitors, to connect regional destinations with global markets.

The Palace official also cited the successful opening of the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, where First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Frasco personally welcomed ASEAN tourism ministers and dialogue partners. (PNA)