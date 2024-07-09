Airport cleaner returns bag containing P50,000

AN AIRPORT facility cleaner handed over a bag containing P50,000 that was left behind at the arrival area of Laguindingan Airport at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Upon spotting the bag, the cleaner, identified as Joshua Bustamante, promptly informed the airport management to locate its owner.

The bag was later claimed around 9 a.m. by a female passenger from Manila.

Bustamante was commended by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) for his integrity and professionalism.

"His actions exemplify the highest standards of honesty and service we uphold. Mr. Bustamante’s dedication and values inspire all airport employees, reminding us of the goodness and integrity present in our busy environment,” Caap Area Center 10 Manager Engr. Job De Jesus said.

“We laud him for his honesty and swift action,” he added. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)