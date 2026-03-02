Akari's Lacsina named PVL Press Corps Player of the Week

MANILA – For helping Akari break out of a slump in the All-Filipino Conference, Ivy Lacsina was unanimously voted Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 24 to 28.

The 6-foot-1 Lacsina delivered 20 points and 10 receptions in a 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 victory over sister team Nxled Chameleons at Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Feb. 24.

The former National University standout also had 20 points, built on 16 attacks, three blocks and an ace, on top of 11 excellent receptions in leading the Chargers past the Cignal Super Spikers, 25-23, 20-25, 11-25, 25-23, 15-12, on Saturday.

“I just stick to my teammates more and it's a team effort. It's like that, I don't want to waste the effort my teammates and coaches are putting in, so there's no reason not to fight," Lacsina, 26, said in a news release Sunday.

Lacsina beat Cignal’s Erika Santos, Choco Mucho pair Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina, PLDT’s Savi Davison, and Capital1’s Bella Belen and Sydney Niegos for the weekly honor awarded by print and online reporters covering the pioneering professional volleyball league organized by Sports Vision.

Despite her steady explosions, Lacsina remained grounded, emphasizing the importance of shared leadership with veteran winger Grethcel Soltones.

“As for me, that's really my mindset, not just as an elder sister, but also as a leader. We're done with the era where Grethcel was our only elder sister. We all want to step up. And of course, the result of the game also boosts our confidence," the San Fernando, Pampanga native said.

The Chargers have a week to prepare for the Capital1 Solar Spikers, whom they face on March 7 at the same venue. The match will be streamed live and on demand via Pilipinas Live and on the league’s official website. (PNA)